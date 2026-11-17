University of Agriculture Sciences Bengaluru rolls out Krishi Robot
The University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru, has rolled out the Krishi Robot, a handy new tool that gives farmers quick soil analysis and tailored crop tips.
Featured at the Krishi Mela, this robot scans LRI cards issued by the government after the farmer's land is surveyed, so farmers don't need smartphones or apps to get expert advice.
Robot speaks Kannada, checks crop diseases
Krishi Robot chats in Kannada and can even check leaves for crop diseases on the spot.
It's likely to be placed at farmers' outreach centers (Raita Samparka Kendras), making it easy for those with limited digital literacy to get free, scientific farming help; just bring your LRI card and connect to Wi-Fi.