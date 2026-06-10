University of Amsterdam builds reactor converting mixed plastic to oil

Solvothermal liquefaction yields oil for plastics

The STL process uses special catalysts to break down plastics fast, creating gas, char, and an oil packed with building blocks for making brand-new plastics (no quality loss).

Thanks to its mobile, skid-mounted design, the reactor can be moved wherever it's needed.

If this takes off, it could seriously cut down on plastic piling up in landfills and oceans.