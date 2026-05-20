University of Bristol trial suggests tocilizumab may help antidepressant nonresponders
Technology
A new study from the University of Bristol suggests an anti-inflammatory drug called tocilizumab might actually help people whose depression hasn't improved with regular antidepressants.
The trial tested 30 people with moderate to severe depression, and the drug works by blocking the IL-6R receptor, which prevents inflammatory signals.
More than half remitted in trial
People who got tocilizumab saw bigger improvements in mood, energy, anxiety, and overall quality of life than those on a placebo: More than half even reached remission.
Professor Golam Khandakar called it an "important milestone," hinting that targeting inflammation could open up more personalized options for treating stubborn depression, possibly working better than common antidepressants like SSRIs.