University of Edinburgh finds bacteria may survive Mars, threaten astronauts

Turns out, some Earth bacteria might actually survive the harsh conditions on Mars.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh tested infection-causing microbes in Mars-like environments: think low air pressure, harsh UV rays, and salty brines.

While most didn't make it, a few tough ones hung on.

If these bacteria adapt inside astronaut habitats (which are warm and comfy by comparison), they could become harder to treat and raise infection risks for astronauts.