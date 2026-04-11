University of Gothenburg researcher duped AI chatbots with fake 'bixonimania' Technology Apr 11, 2026

A Swedish medical researcher at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden made up a completely fake eye condition called "bixonimania," supposedly caused by too much screen time and blue light, to see if AI chatbots would fall for it.

They even created fake studies and an imaginary expert, and sure enough, several of the bots treated it as legitimate, describing symptoms and treatments like it was real.