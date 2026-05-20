University of Gothenburg researcher tricked popular AIs into believing 'bixonimania'
Technology
A researcher from the University of Gothenburg made up a disease called "bixonimania" and posted two totally fake studies online, just to see if AI tools would fall for it.
Even with obvious hints that the studies were bogus (like references to Starfleet Academy), popular AIs like ChatGPT and Google Gemini believed the disease was real.
AI models gave wrong medical advice
These AI models didn't just accept "bixonimania;" they actually gave out wrong medical advice about it, inventing causes and stats out of thin air.
The experiment shows how easily AI can spread misinformation if it isn't careful with sources, especially in fields like health and science.
It's a reminder that as we rely more on AI, checking facts and using trustworthy data is more important than ever.