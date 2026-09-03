University of Hong Kong researchers find diamond membranes generate electricity
Turns out, diamonds aren't just for jewelry. They can make electricity too.
Scientists at the University of Hong Kong discovered that ultrathin diamond membranes create voltage when you bend or press them, flipping the old belief that diamonds couldn't do this.
Professors Zhiqin Chu and Yuan Lin led the research, and their team found that mechanical stress on these diamond layers triggers an electrical response.
Diamond membranes could power medical implants
Because these diamond membranes are tough, stable, and safe for the body, they could power self-charging sensors or medical devices: Imagine wearables or implants running off your own movements!
The study lays the groundwork for using diamonds in energy harvesting and next-generation sensors, especially in extreme environments where regular materials fail.
There's still more research to do, but this could be a big deal for future tech and materials science.