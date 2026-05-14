University of Iowa scientists develop sunlight-powered crystals for drinking water
Scientists have come up with a way to make clean drinking water using just sunlight and special crystals.
Their new system uses ultraviolet (UV) light to activate metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), which soak up water from the air, even in really dry places.
This could be a huge help for communities struggling with water shortages.
Leonard MacGillivray leads cadmium MOF prototypes
Led by Leonard MacGillivray at the University of Iowa, the team found that UV light kicks off a reaction that turns the crystals into tiny sponges, trapping water inside them.
Right now, the prototypes use cadmium, but researchers are working on switching to safer metals like zinc, so it's safe for drinking.
The big goal? A simple device that runs on sunlight and brings safe water to dry, remote, off-grid places, no electricity or energy-intensive infrastructure needed.