University of Maryland study suggests AI tutors lower grades, participation
A new University of Maryland study suggests that using AI tutors might actually hurt students' grades and make them less active in online classes.
Out of 2,379 undergraduate students across 30 instructors tracked, those with access to AI tutoring scored noticeably lower, by 0.27 to 0.37 standard deviations, and participated less in online activities compared to classmates who did not use the technology.
First-generation students saw larger grade declines
The drop in grades was even bigger for first-generation college students, highlighting some real gaps when it comes to who benefits from these tools.
Interestingly, only around 15% of students in the treatment sections even tried out the AI assistant, mostly just for quick info rather than real feedback on their work.
The findings add fuel to the debate about whether AI really helps or hinders learning in today's classrooms.