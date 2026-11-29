University of Queensland study finds early Australians selected food strategically
Turns out, ancient humans weren't just scrambling for whatever food they could find.
A new study from the University of Queensland shows that early Australians on Barrow Island and Riwi actually picked what they ate pretty carefully, adapting their meals to suit the environment.
Early Australians ate nutritious parts
Researchers found remains of wallabies, turtles, and reef fish, and noticed people only ate the most nutritious parts.
As Associate Professor Tiina Manne put it, our ancestors were much more sophisticated and strategic in the animals they chose to hunt, showing real ecological know-how instead of just eating out of desperation.
The study even calls for a rethink of how we view ancient diets worldwide.