University of South Carolina's nano-eraser reverses Alzheimer's symptoms in mice
Scientists at the University of South Carolina have found a way to actually reverse Alzheimer's disease symptoms in mice.
Their Nano-ERASER system uses tiny gel particles to deliver antibodies that target a protein, PTBP1, that stops brain cells from turning into new neurons.
The result? Mice generated new neurons and showed higher neuron density, which is a huge deal for brain health.
Treated mice improved memory and nesting
The treated mice didn't just get more neurons, they also showed better memory and nesting skills, meaning the changes actually worked where it matters.
The researchers write, "By replenishing neurons in situ, restoring synaptic architecture, and potentially rebuilding damaged circuits, induced neurogenesis offers a path not only to slow neurodegeneration but to address one of its core structural consequences."
The team hopes to test this on primates next, bringing us one step closer to real treatments for Alzheimer's disease and similar diseases.