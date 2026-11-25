University of Sydney researchers' mRNA drops restore older mice memory
Researchers at the University of Sydney have created nose drops that helped older mice remember and learn better.
Using mRNA technology (like in COVID-19 vaccines), these drops restored memory and even slowed severe memory loss in mice showing signs similar to Alzheimer's disease.
Drops boost BDNF, animal studies needed
The drops prompt cells to make more BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), a protein that keeps neurons healthy and connected, especially in areas tied to learning.
Unlike current treatments that target amyloid plaques, this approach focuses on keeping brain cells alive even when plaques are present.
It's early days though: more animal studies are needed before trying this out in humans, but scientists hope it could help with other brain diseases or just healthy aging too.