University of Tokyo links stem cell damage to gray hair
Turns out, going gray isn't just about getting older. It's your stem cells reacting to serious DNA damage.
Researchers at the University of Tokyo found that when these pigment-producing cells in hair follicles get hit with enough damage, they stop dividing and mature too soon.
Once they're cleared out, your hair loses color and goes gray. It's basically your body's way of protecting itself from risky damaged cells.
Mouse study links graying and melanoma
The same study showed that when stem cells face certain carcinogens (like UV-B light or chemical DMBA), they sometimes go rogue and start multiplying instead, something linked to melanoma skin cancer.
As the researchers put it, gray hair and melanoma are "divergent outcomes of stem cell stress responses."
While this was all tested on mice, it suggests a real connection between visible aging and cancer risk.
Understanding this could help scientists find new ways to keep skin healthy in the future.