University of Wisconsin-Madison study finds vacuums, home robots record moments
Turns out, those smart vacuums and home robots aren't just cleaning. They might be watching, too.
A recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that these devices can record personal moments, track routines, and gather information like voice clips and video footage.
People in the study felt uneasy about robots roaming freely at home, and raised questions about how companies handle all this data.
Duke study: vulnerable users, no HIPAA
Another study from Duke University showed that children and older adults are especially vulnerable: children can get recorded without realizing it, and older adults might share sensitive details by accident.
Even health-focused robots aren't protected by privacy laws like HIPAA.
Experts urge privacy controls and transparency
Experts recommend keeping privacy settings switched on, limiting what your devices collect, and using a separate Wi-Fi network for smart gadgets.
They also say manufacturers should be upfront about their data practices so everyone feels safer at home.