University of Wisconsin-Madison study finds vacuums, home robots record moments Technology Jun 25, 2026

Turns out, those smart vacuums and home robots aren't just cleaning. They might be watching, too.

A recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that these devices can record personal moments, track routines, and gather information like voice clips and video footage.

People in the study felt uneasy about robots roaming freely at home, and raised questions about how companies handle all this data.