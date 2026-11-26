University of Wisconsin publishes free PDSQI-9 on Epic open-source repository
A team from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health has launched a free AI tool, PDSQI-9, that helps spot errors in AI-generated patient summaries, so doctors don't have to double-check every chart themselves.
It's published on Epic's open-source repository, making it available for any health system to adopt at no cost, whether or not it uses Epic.
PDSQI-9 uses 9-point checklist
PDSQI-9 uses a nine-point checklist to rate how accurate and well-organized each summary is.
Another AI system then scans for mistakes using this checklist, and does not rewrite or correct the summary.
In tests, its results were comparable to what human reviewers found, helping doctors get reliable information faster and focus more on actual patient care.