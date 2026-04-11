University of York finds twins reach milestones later than singletons

Twins catch up by age 7

Until age seven, singletons generally scored higher on thinking and social-emotional skills, possibly because twins have to share more parental attention.

Interestingly, while twins start off with language delays, twins caught up or even surpassed their siblings by age seven.

As more twins are born thanks to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other factors, researchers say tailored educational help could really make a difference for them.