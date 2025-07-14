Next Article
Unraveling the role of deep Earth 'Blobs' in volcanic eruptions
Scientists have discovered huge "BLOBS" deep inside the Earth's mantle that seem to play a big role in triggering volcanic eruptions.
Led by volcanologist Annalise Cucchiaro, the study found these BLOBS—hidden almost 3,000km down under the African hemisphere and the Pacific—help form scorching columns of rock that can burst through to the surface.
Study could help spot valuable resources like diamonds
By connecting these BLOBS to past eruptions (some dating back 300 million years), researchers now have a better idea of where future volcanoes might pop up.
The findings could even help with spotting valuable resources like diamonds and answer some long-standing questions about how these mysterious structures move around underground.