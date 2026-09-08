Upadacitinib shows strong hair regrowth in alopecia areata trials
Upadacitinib, a drug usually used for arthritis, is showing real promise for people dealing with severe alopecia areata, a condition where your immune system causes major hair loss.
In two big clinical trials with nearly 1,400 participants (ages 12 to 64) who had lost at least one-half of their scalp hair, researchers tested different doses of the drug over 24 weeks.
High trial regrowth long-term safety unknown
The results were pretty striking: Nearly one-half of those on the lower dose and over one-half on the higher dose saw at least 80% of their scalp hair grow back, way more than those given a placebo.
Some people even noticed new growth as early as week eight.
Side effects were generally mild in the short term, but researchers say we still need to learn more about long-term safety and how this treatment stacks up against others out there.