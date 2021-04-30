Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets camera improvements via latest update

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 12:27 am

South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy S20 smartphone series in Germany.

As per the changelog, the firmware offers better security, improves the camera performance, and enhances the Quick Share feature for faster file sharing between Galaxy devices.

It also bumps the Android security patch level to May 2021.

Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series carries version number G98xxXXU7DUDB and has a download size of 626.64MB. It is currently seeding in Germany. To manually check for the firmware, head to Settings >Software update on your handset.

Design and display

The trio flaunts an AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, they offer up to four cameras.

The handsets bear a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

The S20 Ultra boasts of a 108MP main camera

The S20 Ultra sports a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, it has a 40MP snapper.

Meanwhile, the S20 and S20+ offer a similar arrangement but with a 12MP primary camera and a 64MP telephoto lens (no depth sensor on S20). The duo has a 10MP selfie snapper.

Internals

They support up to 45W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 series draws power from an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset (depending on the market), combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra pack 4,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with up to 45W wired fast-charging support.

The trio also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and has a Type-C port.