UPES Dehradun researchers have developed NyayaAI to simplify Indian law
UPES Dehradun researchers have developed NyayaAI, an AI-powered legal assistant built to make Indian law easier for everyone.
You can ask it about things like tenancy rights, criminal procedures, or contract disputes, and it will break down the answers in simple terms.
It also helps by summarizing dense legal documents, finding relevant past cases, and even drafting basic petitions or agreements.
NyayaAI 72% accuracy with planned updates
NyayaAI got a 72% accuracy rate in tests and did best with criminal (75%) and constitutional law (73%), though it found corporate law trickier due to overlapping rules.
Most mistakes came from complicated legal language or unclear jurisdictions.
The team is planning updates (think support for more languages, real-time law changes, and integration with the Supreme Court judgment repository), so getting legal help in India could get even easier.