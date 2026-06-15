UPES Dehradun researchers have developed NyayaAI to simplify Indian law

NyayaAI 72% accuracy with planned updates

NyayaAI got a 72% accuracy rate in tests and did best with criminal (75%) and constitutional law (73%), though it found corporate law trickier due to overlapping rules.

Most mistakes came from complicated legal language or unclear jurisdictions.

The team is planning updates (think support for more languages, real-time law changes, and integration with the Supreme Court judgment repository), so getting legal help in India could get even easier.