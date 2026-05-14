UPI sometimes fails in India, refunds arrive 1-5 business days
Technology
UPI is huge in India, but sometimes payments glitch out: your money leaves your account but never shows up for the other person.
Usually, these failed transactions are automatically refunded within one to five business days, so you don't need to panic.
File complaint with transaction ID
You can track the status of failed payments right in your UPI app.
If you don't see the refund after one to five business days, just file a complaint through the app or your bank using your transaction ID.
Keeping those details handy helps banks resolve things and get your money back without extra hassle.