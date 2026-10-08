Upscale AI launches Token Fabric uniting data center AI chips
Technology
Upscale AI just launched Token Fabric, a new platform that lets data centers connect and manage AI chips from different brands, all in one place.
No more juggling separate networks or systems.
The first part of Token Fabric rolls out in the fourth quarter, with updates planned through 2027.
Token Fabric pairs with NVIDIA Spectrum-X
Token Fabric teams up with NVIDIA's Spectrum-X tech to boost performance and spot bottlenecks before they slow things down.
It's built for big cloud players who want smoother, more efficient setups, plus better returns on their investment.
Upscale AI is on a growth streak too, valued at $2 billion in June and backed by major names like NVIDIA and Salesforce. CEO Barun Kar expects business to really take off next year.