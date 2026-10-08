Upscale AI launches Token Fabric uniting data center AI chips

Token Fabric teams up with NVIDIA's Spectrum-X tech to boost performance and spot bottlenecks before they slow things down.

It's built for big cloud players who want smoother, more efficient setups, plus better returns on their investment.

Upscale AI is on a growth streak too, valued at $2 billion in June and backed by major names like NVIDIA and Salesforce. CEO Barun Kar expects business to really take off next year.