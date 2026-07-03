Uranus and Mars align 6 arc minutes apart July 4
Technology
Heads up, stargazers!
Early on July 4, Uranus and Mars will line up super close in the sky, a rare event called a conjunction.
If you're up before sunrise, look for Uranus sitting just above Mars. The planets will be only 6 arc minutes apart at 5am. UTC, making it a perfect moment to spot the faint greenish glow of distant Uranus.
Binoculars or telescope recommended
Grab binoculars or a small telescope for the best view, since Uranus is about 1.88 billion miles away and pretty hard to see with the naked eye.
This kind of close alignment happens just once every 40 years. The next chance won't come until December 8, 2147!
So if you love space or just want to see something cool, don't miss this one-of-a-kind cosmic meet-up.