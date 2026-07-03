Uranus and Mars align 6 arc minutes apart July 4

Binoculars or telescope recommended

Grab binoculars or a small telescope for the best view, since Uranus is about 1.88 billion miles away and pretty hard to see with the naked eye.

This kind of close alignment happens just once every 40 years. The next chance won't come until December 8, 2147!

So if you love space or just want to see something cool, don't miss this one-of-a-kind cosmic meet-up.