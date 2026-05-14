US and China to meet in Beijing on AI safety
Technology
The US and China are set to meet in Beijing to figure out how to keep advanced AI technology out of the wrong hands.
Both countries want to set some ground rules so nonstate actors cannot misuse powerful AI models.
It's all about finding the sweet spot between pushing technology forward and keeping things safe.
Bessent urges safety without stifling innovation
Bessent says it's important for the US to stay ahead in AI, but not at the cost of safety. He appreciates that China is on board.
In his words, "What we don't want to do is stifle innovation."
The goal is smart rules that let AI grow responsibly without risking misuse.