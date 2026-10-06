US appeals court: Ross Intelligence violated Thomson Reuters's Westlaw copyright
Technology
A US appeals court just ruled that Ross Intelligence broke copyright laws by using Thomson Reuters' Westlaw data to train its AI, shaking up how tech companies use copyrighted material.
This decision challenges the idea of fair use, which many AI firms rely on to justify training their models with existing content.
Ruling could set AI copyright precedent
This case could set a big precedent for future battles between AI companies and copyright holders.
While Ross plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, other lawsuits (like Concord Music Group suing Anthropic over song lyrics) show that the debate over how AI uses creative works is far from over.
Expect more legal twists as courts figure out where to draw the line.