US approves Reflect Orbital's Earendil-1 to illuminate 3-mile areas Technology Jul 11, 2026

The US has just approved Reflect Orbital's bold plan to launch Earendil-1, a satellite with a nearly 60-foot mirror that will bounce sunlight back to Earth at night.

Set to launch soon, this tech aims to light up areas as wide as three miles: think late-night construction sites, disaster zones, or even boosting solar power after sunset.