US approves Reflect Orbital's Earendil-1 to illuminate 3-mile areas
Technology
The US has just approved Reflect Orbital's bold plan to launch Earendil-1, a satellite with a nearly 60-foot mirror that will bounce sunlight back to Earth at night.
Set to launch soon, this tech aims to light up areas as wide as three miles: think late-night construction sites, disaster zones, or even boosting solar power after sunset.
Astronomers worry reflections could affect telescopes
Reflect Orbital hopes to send up thousands more satellites (with even bigger mirrors) by 2035.
But not everyone's on board: astronomers worry about bright reflections messing with telescopes, and experts warn about impacts on wildlife and sleep cycles.
There are also questions about safety for pilots and drivers if the mirrors create sudden flashes.