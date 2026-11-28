US Army taps Strategic Capital Initiative to build AI centers
The US Army is teaming up with private companies to build new AI-powered data centers right on its military bases.
This move, part of the Strategic Capital Initiative launched earlier this year, aims to modernize how the Army handles its tech by bringing in outside expertise.
They're looking at spots like Fort Bragg and Fort Hood for these next-generation facilities.
Army data centers to generate power
These new commercial data centers will also generate their own power (no standalone setups here), which should make them more reliable.
The Army is seeking competitive proposals from private, public and/or not-for-profit entities for development of commercial power generation facilities and data centers.