US bans dashboard camera, wireless video transmitter using HiSilicon chips
Technology
The US just banned two devices, a dashboard camera and a wireless video transmitter, because they use surveillance chips from Huawei's HiSilicon.
These chips, designed for face detection, raised red flags about privacy and national security.
This move is part of the U.S.'s ongoing push to keep potentially risky foreign tech out of the country.
FCC's Brendan Carr flags HiSilicon risk
FCC Chair Brendan Carr called these surveillance chips "pose an obvious and unacceptable risk to the nation and our people," pointing out that this action follows earlier steps to restrict Chinese tech seen as risky.
So far, neither Huawei nor HiSilicon has responded.
The ban fits into a bigger trend: more countries are getting serious about regulating foreign tech over security concerns.