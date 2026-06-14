US bars foreign access to Anthropic's Fable 5, Mythos 5
The government has blocked foreign access to Anthropic's AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after Amazon flagged that one could be used for cyberattacks.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared the findings with officials, prompting the ban.
The move also means some foreign-born Anthropic researchers can't access their own product anymore.
Anthropic disputes 'jailbreak,' Katie Moussouris agrees
Anthropic disagrees with calling the vulnerability a "jailbreak," saying other popular AI models have similar flaws.
Katie Moussouris backs them up, noting this isn't a unique issue.
The ban highlights ongoing friction between Anthropic and the Trump administration, which has criticized Anthropic for refusing to let its AI be used in surveillance or military tools.
Ban raises US AI development questions
Earlier this year, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk.
With ties already strained, this latest move raises big questions about how AI will develop in the US going forward.