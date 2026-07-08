U.S.-based Vantor launches 10-satellite 3D imagery offering 12-inch resolution daily

Vantor 3D imagery cheaper than planes

These 3-D views are made by blending shots from different angles and get refreshed every day (or even faster).

It's way cheaper than flying planes for aerial photos and works great even where GPS is jammed or conditions are tough.

As Vantor's Chief Product Officer Peter Wilczynski puts it, "This is the future of spatial intelligence."

Plus, you can zoom in on places like the Eiffel Tower or use it for disaster response and tracking big changes around the globe.