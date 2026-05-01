US Bureau of Labor Statistics: 18 occupations shrinking amid AI

Americans fear permanent AI job losses

While these changes are still pretty minor overall, they hint at a bigger shift: AI could eventually automate tasks done by millions.

In fact, a Gartner study found that 80% of executives have cut staff to invest in AI — even though most haven't seen big payoffs yet.

No wonder seven out of 10 Americans say they're worried about AI causing permanent job losses.

Instead of replacing people outright, companies should focus on using AI tools to help workers be more efficient.