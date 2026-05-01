US Bureau of Labor Statistics: 18 occupations shrinking amid AI
A new data release from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics points out that 18 types of jobs, like sales reps, graphic designers, and legal secretaries, are already seeing small drops in employment as AI gets more common.
Sales reps saw a 4.8% decrease in jobs between May 2024 and May 2025.
Americans fear permanent AI job losses
While these changes are still pretty minor overall, they hint at a bigger shift: AI could eventually automate tasks done by millions.
In fact, a Gartner study found that 80% of executives have cut staff to invest in AI — even though most haven't seen big payoffs yet.
No wonder seven out of 10 Americans say they're worried about AI causing permanent job losses.
Instead of replacing people outright, companies should focus on using AI tools to help workers be more efficient.