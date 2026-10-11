US China Russia race to build Moon reactors for power
The US China, and Russia are all in a race to build nuclear reactors on the Moon, with the US targeting a lunar surface reactor by 2030 and China and Russia targeting one around 2036.
The big idea? To make it possible for humans to live and work there long term by providing steady power during the Moon's super-long nights.
This move highlights how serious these countries are about exploring space and getting ready for even bigger missions.
Reactors key for lunar life support
The US hopes to land its reactor by 2030, while China and Russia have teamed up for their own lunar base projects, with plans for astronauts on the Moon and a planned lunar power plant by 2036.
Because solar panels can't handle two weeks of darkness at a time, nuclear reactors offer an uninterrupted energy source, crucial for keeping life support systems running.
Plus, learning to use this tech on the Moon could help us reach Mars someday.