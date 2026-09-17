U.S.-China security experts urge AI control before Trump Xi meeting
Security experts from both the US and China are urging leaders to set clear rules so artificial intelligence doesn't accidentally trigger a military crisis, especially anything nuclear.
Their main idea? Make sure humans stay in control of AI-powered cyber operations.
These proposals come just before a big meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi on September 24, 2026.
Sisson and Jiang propose AI limits
Experts senior fellow Melanie Sisson (Brookings Institution) and associate professor Tianjiao Jiang (Fudan University) suggest putting strict limits on what AI can do by itself, especially when it comes to nuclear decisions.
They also recommend a direct hotline between countries for any AI-related incidents, hoping to avoid automated overreactions.
While neither government has signed off yet, China has increasingly placed AI inside its existing arms-control bureaucracy.