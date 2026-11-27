The TRAIN Act, introduced last year, would allow copyright holders to access records used to train AI models and determine whether their work had been included.

It's getting support from groups like SAG-AFTRA and the Authors Guild.

The White House also suggested new rules this March to protect creators while still letting tech grow.

At a recent hearing, author David Baldacci raised concerns about AI-generated content reproducing elements of writers' original work, while attorney Maxwell Pritt called out Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic for using content without permission.