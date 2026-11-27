US Congress to consider AI training on copyrighted works
The US Congress is gearing up to tackle a big question: should AI companies be allowed to use copyrighted books, music, and art to train their models without asking?
Current laws don't really cover this, since they were made before AI took off, so lawmakers are stepping in.
TRAIN Act seeks training records access
The TRAIN Act, introduced last year, would allow copyright holders to access records used to train AI models and determine whether their work had been included.
It's getting support from groups like SAG-AFTRA and the Authors Guild.
The White House also suggested new rules this March to protect creators while still letting tech grow.
At a recent hearing, author David Baldacci raised concerns about AI-generated content reproducing elements of writers' original work, while attorney Maxwell Pritt called out Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic for using content without permission.