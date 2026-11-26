US controls on advanced chips may delay Zhipu AI's GLM-5.5
The US just tightened its grip on advanced chip tech, and it's hitting China's AI scene hard.
Z.AI (also known as Zhipu AI) was all set to drop its new GLM-5.5 model this month, but thanks to the restrictions, insiders say we might not see it until 2027.
The move also threatens further delays for Chinese firms trying to catch up with American AI giants.
US chip licenses slow Chinese AI
On November 19, 2026, Chinese companies now need special licenses to access top-tier US chips, even through overseas data centers.
This isn't just slowing down Z.AI; other players like Moonshot AI could also face longer development cycles and higher costs.
All in all, it's a big play by the US to keep its lead in the global tech race.