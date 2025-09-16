Next Article
US court allows SpaceX to continue launches near wildlife refuge
Technology
Recently, a US court tossed out a lawsuit from conservation groups that challenged SpaceX's rocket launches near a Texas wildlife refuge.
The judge said the FAA had done enough to check on things like noise and endangered animals, so SpaceX can keep launching its giant Starship rockets from Boca Chica.
What's next for SpaceX?
This decision lets SpaceX push ahead with its Mars and satellite plans without hitting pause.
The FAA had already set measures to protect local wildlife, but the case shows how tricky it is to balance space exploration with caring for nature.
It also sets an example for how future tech-vs-nature debates might play out—so if you care about rockets or the environment, this one's worth keeping an eye on.