US curbs on Anthropic and OpenAI models drive open-source shift
Technology
Recent US government restrictions on top AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI have sent users looking for open-source alternatives.
With Mythos 5 pulled completely and GPT-5.6 now needing government sign-off, even industry leaders like Stems Labs's Haitham Mengad are calling this a wake-up call for more reliable, accessible AI.
China's Zhipu launches GLM-5.2
China's Zhipu AI just launched GLM-5.2, an open-source model that rivals the big names. It's free to download and run privately.
Platforms like OpenRouter show closed systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google dropping from 55% to 33% usage in just six months as people chase cost savings and flexibility.
Analysts say open source is winning for now but warn future rules could still shake things up worldwide.