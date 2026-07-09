US curbs on Anthropic and OpenAI models drive open-source shift

China's Zhipu launches GLM-5.2

China's Zhipu AI just launched GLM-5.2, an open-source model that rivals the big names. It's free to download and run privately.

Platforms like OpenRouter show closed systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google dropping from 55% to 33% usage in just six months as people chase cost savings and flexibility.

Analysts say open source is winning for now but warn future rules could still shake things up worldwide.