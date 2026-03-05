US defense firms banned from using Claude AI chatbot
US defense companies, including those working with the Pentagon, have been told to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot. This move follows the Trump administration's designation of Anthropic as a supply-chain risk.
Now, these firms have to rethink their tech choices to stay on the right side of federal rules—meaning Claude is being paused or reviewed for some defense projects.
Lockheed Martin already removing Claude from their systems
Big names like Lockheed Martin are already removing Claude from their systems, aiming to protect sensitive data and follow regulations.
Many startups in the defense space are also searching for new AI tools they can trust with confidential info.
Meanwhile, Anthropic said it turned down Pentagon requests for unrestricted access, highlighting just how tricky it is to balance innovation with security in this field.