US disrupts Chinese backed cybercampaign, seizes Qscan and Qrouter domains
Technology
The US just disrupted a Chinese-backed hacking campaign that went after big names like the Justice Department, NASA, the Federal Reserve, and even the Senate.
Authorities seized domains linked to two hacker tools, QScan and QTRouter, showing just how serious cyber threats from state-backed groups have become.
QScan QTRouter aided hackers' data theft
These hackers used QScan to spot weak points in internet-connected systems and QTRouter to hide where attacks were coming from.
Their toolkit let them slip into networks quietly and grab sensitive data, including government information and intellectual property.
The campaign didn't stop at federal agencies; hospitals, telecommunications companies, and banks were also in their sights.