US disrupts Chinese hacking campaign by seizing QScan QTRouter domains
Technology
The US just disrupted a Chinese hacking campaign that was going after big names like NASA, the Justice Department, the Federal Reserve, and even the Senate.
How? By seizing online domains tied to two hacking tools (QScan and QTRouter) that were reportedly used in these attacks.
DOJ: disrupted hackers, Chinese embassy silent
The Department of Justice said the move disrupted the hackers, and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment.