US ends TikTok ban on government devices after data safeguards
Technology
The US has officially ended its ban on TikTok for government-issued devices, which started back in 2022 over worries about data privacy and Chinese access.
Now that TikTok's US user data is managed by a new company, TikTok USDS, with mostly American and global investors in charge, officials say the security concerns have been addressed.
TikTok USDS stores US user data
With the new setup, ByteDance only holds a small minority stake, and all US user data is stored securely on Oracle's cloud servers in the United States.
TikTok has also beefed up its privacy rules to block unauthorized access and retrained its recommendation algorithm using only U.S.-stored information.