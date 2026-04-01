US Energy Information Administration will require data centers' energy reporting Technology Apr 16, 2026

Big news for tech and climate watchers: the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is set to require all data centers nationwide to report how much energy they use.

This push comes after Senators Josh Hawley and Elizabeth Warren called out the huge energy demands of these facilities back in March.

The exact start date for this new rule isn't set yet, but it's definitely on the way.