US Energy Information Administration will require data centers' energy reporting
Big news for tech and climate watchers: the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is set to require all data centers nationwide to report how much energy they use.
This push comes after Senators Josh Hawley and Elizabeth Warren called out the huge energy demands of these facilities back in March.
The exact start date for this new rule isn't set yet, but it's definitely on the way.
EIA pilots reach nearly 200 companies
To get things rolling, the EIA announced a pilot program in March 2026, reaching out to nearly 200 companies in Texas, Washington state, and the D.C.-Northern Virginia area.
Another round will follow soon in three more states.
According to EIA chief Tristan Abbey, these pilots should wrap up by September 2026: what they learn will help shape how all US data centers report their energy habits going forward.