US government and AI companies seek voluntary model release standards
The US government is teaming up with major AI companies to set voluntary rules for launching new AI models.
These guidelines aim to create clear standards, timelines, and controls on who gets access, both in the US and abroad.
An official announcement could drop as soon as next week, according to the Financial Times.
OpenAI delays GPT-5.6 at officials' request
With growing concerns about AI falling into the wrong hands, especially foreign military intelligence, the government is pushing for more oversight.
Recently, OpenAI delayed its GPT-5.6 launch at officials' request, giving early access only to trusted partners.
Google is also working closely with authorities before rolling out its advanced coding tools.
The upcoming guidelines are expected to set a safer path for future AI releases while balancing innovation and security.