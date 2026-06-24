US government asks Meta to allow review citing national security

Meta not yet in federal review

Meta is the only big US AI player not yet part of the federal review program. Talks are ongoing about its Muse Spark model, which launched earlier this year.

Meta says it supports safe and secure AI in America and hopes to reach a deal soon.

Meanwhile, companies like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Anthropic, and xAI have already agreed to share their latest AI tech early with the government, part of efforts to prevent cyberattacks, misinformation, or military misuse.