US government asks Meta to allow review citing national security
The US government has asked Meta, the company behind Facebook and WhatsApp, to let officials review its advanced AI systems, citing worries about national security.
They sent confidential emails to Meta, hoping to test these AI models for risks before they're rolled out everywhere.
Meta not yet in federal review
Meta is the only big US AI player not yet part of the federal review program. Talks are ongoing about its Muse Spark model, which launched earlier this year.
Meta says it supports safe and secure AI in America and hopes to reach a deal soon.
Meanwhile, companies like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Anthropic, and xAI have already agreed to share their latest AI tech early with the government, part of efforts to prevent cyberattacks, misinformation, or military misuse.