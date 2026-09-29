US government rolls out Google and Microsoft AI for FOIA
The US government is rolling out AI tools from Google and Microsoft to help speed up the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) process, which lets people request access to federal records.
Agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department hope these tools will make redacting sensitive information faster and more efficient.
Experts warn AI may increase secrecy
Even with AI in the mix, people still have to check for mistakes.
Some experts worry that relying too much on technology could lead to more secrecy or errors.
FOIA specialist David Cullier points out, "a very powerful tool for secrecy."
This move is part of a bigger trend: the government is using AI for everything from writing laws to managing rules, but balancing speed with transparency remains a challenge.