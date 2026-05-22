US commits $2B to quantum computing, IBM getting largest share
What's the story
The US Department of Commerce has announced a massive $2 billion investment in American quantum computing companies. The move is aimed at accelerating the development of supercomputers capable of tackling some of the world's most complex problems. The bulk of this funding, a whopping $1 billion, will go to tech giant IBM, which will use it to set up a new company called Anderon.
New venture
IBM to set up Anderon
Anderon, dubbed as "America's first pure-play quantum foundry," will be based in New Albany, New York. The facility will focus on the production of quantum chips. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna revealed that the new company would offer its chip-making technology to outside customers and is already in talks with potential clients. "They're going to get the exact same capability that we have for ourselves," he said.
Additional investments
Other companies to benefit from funding
Along with IBM, contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries will also get a share of the investment. It will receive $375 million to set up a US facility that will produce components for various types of quantum machines. Other companies such as D-Wave, Rigetti Computing, and Infleqtion are also in line to get about $100 million each from this funding.
Strategic move
Funding aimed at strengthening supply chains and competing with China
The funding, which comes from incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act signed by former President Joe Biden, is a prime example of Washington taking equity positions in strategic industries. This is done to strengthen supply chains and compete with China. Last year, the government converted some CHIPS Act grants and unpaid federal incentives into a 10% stake in Intel, making it the chipmaker's largest shareholder.
Future prospects
Investment expected to create high-paying jobs
Quantum computing has generated significant investor interest due to recent advances. However, it still faces major technical challenges, such as high error rates that limit practical performance. Despite these hurdles, the US government's investment in quantum technology is expected to create thousands of high-paying American jobs while advancing the country's capabilities in this cutting-edge field.