US commits $2B to quantum computing, IBM getting largest share

The US Department of Commerce has announced a massive $2 billion investment in American quantum computing companies. The move is aimed at accelerating the development of supercomputers capable of tackling some of the world's most complex problems. The bulk of this funding, a whopping $1 billion, will go to tech giant IBM , which will use it to set up a new company called Anderon.

New venture IBM to set up Anderon Anderon, dubbed as "America's first pure-play quantum foundry," will be based in New Albany, New York. The facility will focus on the production of quantum chips. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna revealed that the new company would offer its chip-making technology to outside customers and is already in talks with potential clients. "They're going to get the exact same capability that we have for ourselves," he said.

Additional investments Other companies to benefit from funding Along with IBM, contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries will also get a share of the investment. It will receive $375 million to set up a US facility that will produce components for various types of quantum machines. Other companies such as D-Wave, Rigetti Computing, and Infleqtion are also in line to get about $100 million each from this funding.

Advertisement

Strategic move Funding aimed at strengthening supply chains and competing with China The funding, which comes from incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act signed by former President Joe Biden, is a prime example of Washington taking equity positions in strategic industries. This is done to strengthen supply chains and compete with China. Last year, the government converted some CHIPS Act grants and unpaid federal incentives into a 10% stake in Intel, making it the chipmaker's largest shareholder.

Advertisement