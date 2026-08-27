US joins OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon to study AI jobs

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will use this new data to figure out if AI is creating cool new job opportunities or just shifting things around.

Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling says they're, "I think you're going to see more augmentation in jobs. You're going to see new jobs being created," about AI's potential for good.

The BLS has struggled with fewer people responding to surveys lately and some trust issues after President Donald Trump fired commissioner Erika McEntarfer last summer, so more transparency and better data could help everyone understand what's really happening in the job market.