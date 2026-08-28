US judge bars Pentagon from labeling Anthropic national-security supply-chain risk
Technology
A US judge just stopped the Pentagon from branding AI company Anthropic as a "national security supply-chain risk," calling the move "illegal and baseless."
The Pentagon tried this after Anthropic refused to remove restrictions on certain military uses of Claude, including domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons.
Anthropic defends AI limits, Pentagon warns
Anthropic stands firm against its technology being used in weapons or surveillance, citing safety and civil liberties.
The Pentagon says these limits could hurt military effectiveness.
This ruling could shape how much say private companies have over how their AI is used, especially when it comes to defense.