US jury orders Meta to pay $4.2 million and YouTube $1.8 million
A US jury just found Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) responsible for harm caused to a young user, after the plaintiffs' lawyers argued the platforms were built to be addictive and damaging.
The verdict? Meta must pay $4.2 million, and YouTube was also told to pay $1.8 million, both linked to the user's struggles with body image and self-harm.
Internal messages showed addictive design
Meta tried to defend itself by blaming family issues, but the jury sided with evidence that addictive design played a big role, especially since internal company messages admitted as much.
Parent groups have called out Meta for shifting blame, and this case highlights growing worries about how social media affects young people.
This ruling could open doors for more lawsuits pushing tech giants toward greater accountability.