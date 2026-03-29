US jury orders Meta to pay $4.2 million and YouTube $1.8 million Technology Mar 29, 2026

A US jury just found Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) responsible for harm caused to a young user, after the plaintiffs' lawyers argued the platforms were built to be addictive and damaging.

The verdict? Meta must pay $4.2 million, and YouTube was also told to pay $1.8 million, both linked to the user's struggles with body image and self-harm.