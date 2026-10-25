Nearly 300 glaciers lost in US since the 1960s: Study
What's the story
A new study has revealed that the western United States has lost nearly 300 glaciers since the 1960s. The research highlights how rising temperatures are causing these ice formations to shrink and disappear at an alarming rate. The findings show that the total area of glaciers in this region has shrunk by a third over the past six decades, with evidence suggesting that this loss is accelerating due to climate change.
Environmental impact
Smaller glaciers have shrunk the most
The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, used satellite data and aerial photography to track glacier retreat across six western US states.
It found that smaller, south-facing glaciers at lower elevations have shrunk the most.
Even larger glaciers are expected to disappear within the next 50 years due to rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns.
Ecological significance
Glaciers crucial for agriculture, hydroelectric power
Glaciers play a crucial role in alpine ecosystems, providing water for agriculture and hydroelectric power.
Their rapid retreat has raised concerns among locals, who are worried about the impact on drinking water sources and drought conditions.
The study's lead author Andrew Fountain emphasized that the loss of glaciers is also a clear sign of a shrinking snowpack, which many communities rely on for their drinking water supply.
Worldwide crisis
Glacier loss a global issue
The glacier loss isn't just a North American problem. In Europe and the Himalayas, scientists have also witnessed glaciers shrinking due to global heating.
Fountain warned, "We are turning up the heat in the refrigerator, so the ice is melting everywhere."
He added that while cutting planet-heating emissions could slow down glacier loss, reversing or even halting it could take centuries.
Safety concerns
Rapid melting poses new risks
The rapid melting of glaciers also poses new risks, such as destabilizing terrain and triggering catastrophic events.
Eric Rignot, a glaciologist at the University of California, Irvine, warned about dangers we haven't prepared for yet.
He said, "There is a whole suite of dangers we haven't quite prepared for which is not just that the ice has gone but that the terrain isn't stable any more."